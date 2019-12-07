Ohio State Drops Awesome Hype Video For The Big 10 Championship Against Wisconsin

Ohio State cranked up the hype video game ahead of the Big 10 championship against Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes, who I hate with the passion of a million billion suns, dropped a hype video for the game, and it's outstanding.

Give it a watch below.

Now, I want to be crystal clear here. I’m still all in on my Badgers today. I’m all in on them at all times. This is Wisconsin’s stage.

At the same time, I get paid to tell the truth. That hype video was awesome, and it only has me more hyped for the game tonight.

Let the Buckeyes come. Let them get hyped up. It’ll make it all that much sweeter once we win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:03pm PST

Tonight is going to be a war, and I can’t wait. I’m happy OSU is showing up and ready to show out. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Give me Chase Young, give me Justin Fields and give the rest of Ryan Day’s squad. We’re going to be ready. I can promise you that much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:15am PST

Tune in at 8:00 EST on Fox to watch it all go down.