REPORT: Mike Norvell Expected To Be The Next Florida State Football Coach

Memphis coach Mike Norvell is expected to be the man who takes over the Florida State football program.

According to Bud Elliott early Saturday morning, Norvell is the guy at the moment who is likely to take over for the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple sources of mine expect Mike Norvell to be the next head coach at Florida State. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) December 7, 2019

This would be a home run hire for the Seminoles, and they should do whatever it takes to hire Norvell. He has been a dominant coach at Memphis.

It’s not an easy place to win at all, and he’s won at least twice in his four years there. That’s not an easy task at all.

Given how bad FSU has been the past few years, they need somebody to come in and take absolute control of the situation.

The fans have had enough of the lackluster seasons and pathetic performances on the field. Norvell can absolutely turn the ship around in Tallahassee.

If the Seminoles do go with Norvell, the announcement could come within the next 24 hours. These things move incredibly fast.

Stay tuned because things might be getting real interesting for FSU!