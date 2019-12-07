Man Gets Walmart Worker To Page A ‘Mr. Clinton KilldEpstein’ On Video

A man pranked a Walmart customer service worker into paging a “Mr. Clinton KilldEpstein” to meet his “party at the grocery entrance.”

Hilarity ensued, at least for anyone into speculating that perhaps serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein may not have met his untimely demise in that jail cell last August all by his lonesome.

“Good afternoon, Walmart customers,” the worker was recorded saying. “If I may have your attention please. Will a Mr. Clinton KilldEpstein meet your party at the grocery entrance. Mr. Clinton KilldEpstein, please go to grocery entrance to meet with your party. Thank you.”

WATCH:

The man could be heard off-camera thanking the woman.

“Let me know if he doesn’t show up in like 5 minutes, OK, and come back and I’ll do it again,” she said. (RELATED: Things Get A Little Awkward On MSNBC When Alabama Student Says ‘Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Live On Air)

Known Clinton connections to the convicted sex trafficker have fueled a bevy of conspiracy theories that they might have had something to do with Epstein’s death.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah famously poked fun at the speculation by asking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton directly how she managed to do the deed.

It’s unknown when or where the Walmart prank took place.