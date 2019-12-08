Bryce Mitchell Offers To Beat Up Politicians For Donald Trump After UFC Win

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell had a bold offer for President Donald Trump after a big win.

Following a win over Matt Sayles on Saturday at UFC D.C., Mitchell demanded some camp shorts from Reebok and then said he'd beat up politicians for Trump.

"If you need some help whooping some politician, holler at me, brother. I'll do it for free," Mitchell told the crowd.

You can watch a video of it below.

While this is funny, I’m not sure this is a great idea. The dude demanded a promotional item from Reebok, and moments later said he’d beat up elected officials.

I’m not a genius, but I’m not sure Reebok is going to be pumped about being referenced in this video.

It might not be great for the brand.

At the same time, it’s still pretty damn funny. I’m not sure what goes through somebody’s head to win a UFC fight, and then turn around to throw the president an offer to beat up his opponents.

This is why the UFC is so much fun. You literally have no idea what will happen in the octagon or what any of the fighters will say.

We’ll have to see if Trump responds, but this is one of the funnier moments I’ve seen out of the UFC in awhile.