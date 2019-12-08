College Football Playoff Games Announced: LSU Will Play Oklahoma, Clemson Will Play Ohio State

The college football playoff games were announced Sunday.

LSU and Oklahoma will play in the Peach Bowl, and Ohio State and Clemson will play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Obviously, this is breaking news, but my early reaction is that LSU is going to crush Oklahoma in the first round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Sooners simply don’t have the same weapons LSU does. They just don’t, and Joe Burrow is going to feast on them.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true. Burrow is going to tear the Oklahoma defense apart.

As for the Clemson/Ohio State game, that is going to be an incredibly fun one in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes vs. the Tigers is going to be a war.

Honestly, the winner of that game might be favored to win the national title. Both teams are so talented.

Clemson has been kind of overlooked this season, but that’s all over now. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are front and center with the Fiesta Bowl against OSU. I can guarantee you that much.

We’re in for a war on that front.

You can catch both games December 28 starting at 4:00 EST on ESPN. They should be a lot of fun.