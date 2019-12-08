Detroit Lions Lose To The Vikings 20-7, Fall To An Embarrassing 3-9-1

The Detroit Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings 20-7 Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, we already knew Matthew Stafford wasn’t going to play, and the offense was as pathetic as I thought it would be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seven points the whole game! Seven points in 60 minutes of football from an NFL team! Are you kidding me?

This team is an absolute circus without Stafford on the field. It’s that simple. Without our franchise quarterback, we’re screwed.

It’s that simple. Without Stafford, the Lions are 100% screwed.

I don’t even know if we’ll win another game this season. That’s how pathetic we are right now. I don’t know if Patricia should be fired or not.

It’s hard to hold him responsible for this disaster when Stafford isn’t playing. It’s not his fault our starting gunslinger got hurt, but there’s no excuse for going 3-9-1 through 13 games.

I don’t care if Stafford is playing or not. There’s simply no excuse for the product on the field.

We’ll see what happens down the stretch the remaining games, but this season went about as poorly as it could have.