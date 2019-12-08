Juice Wrld Dies At The Age Of 21 After Suffering A Seizure

Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21.

According to TMZ, the star musician died early Sunday morning after suffering a seizure upon arriving to Midway airport in Chicago.

Juice, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was reportedly alive when he was rushed to the hospital, and died shortly afterwards.

TMZ didn’t report at this time what caused the seizure, but this is such a tragic situation. I’m at a loss for words right right now.

Juice Wrld was one of the fastest rising stars in the music industry, and his popularity had been blowing up.

The young man had just turned 21, and now he’s dead.

What an incredibly tragic and scary situation. He just got off the plane, had a seizure and was dead shortly afterwards.

That’s not supposed to happen to young men. That’s not really supposed to happen to anybody.

Check back for more details when we have them on this developing situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.