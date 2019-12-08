Makhmud Muradov Knocks Out Trevor Smith In Brutal Fashion During UFC Fight

Makhmud Muradov annihilated Trevor Smith Saturday.

During the UFC matches in Washington, D.C., Muradov knocked out Smith so brutally that the latter's mouthguard game flying out.

Smith immediately went down for the count. Watch a video of the unreal punch below.

It really doesn't get much worse than that when it comes to knockouts in the UFC. Muradov lit up Smith in a fashion that we don't see very often.

He cocked back, let it fly and ended the fight right on the spot. If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then you’re probably not a real fan of the sport.

I honestly don’t know much about Muradov, but I know this dude is going to be a megastar in the UFC if he keeps knocking people out like this.

That much is a fact. People love this kind of content, and we all love big knockouts.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the fight. I have a feeling most of you will agree with me that it’s one of the best UFC endings we’ve seen from the recent fights.