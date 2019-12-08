Editorial

Exclusive: Everything You Need To Know About The Horowitz IG Report, According To Joe DiGenova

Stephanie Hamill
The Justice Department’s long-awaited Inspector General report on the FBI’s conduct in the 2016 Russia probe is set to be released on Monday. The Daily Caller spoke with former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova to learn more about what we can expect.

“The only thing that matters to me is how he [Inspector General Michael Horowitz] will treat senior executives at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” said diGenova. “If he excuses their behavior and says it was understandable, then that should be a signal to the U.S. Senate to refuse to reauthorize the FISA court.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Going To Be An Exposé And A Cover-Up’: Tom Fitton Gives His IG Report Predictions.)

He also listed off some of the other alleged abuses by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that he believes need to be addressed in the IG report.

