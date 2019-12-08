Nikki Haley Hits Back At ‘Outrage Media’ For Misrepresenting Her Confederate Flag Comments

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley fired back Sunday at the “outrage media” after her comments about the Confederate flag were misrepresented.

“Sad that the outrage media has gone crazy about my recent intv with Glenn Beck. What I said was accurate. Many in South Carolina did see the confederate flag as symbolizing heritage, and many others saw it as symbolling [sic] hate.That’s why it was such a difficult issue for so long,” Haley tweeted.

1/2 Sad that the outrage media has gone crazy about my recent intv with Glenn Beck.What I said was accurate.Many in South Carolina did see the confederate flag as symbolizing heritage, and many others saw it as symbolling hate.That’s why it was such a difficult issue for so long. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 8, 2019

“I am proud of our state for coming together to remove the flag from our statehouse. If the outrage peddlers in the liberal media are really interested in my views on the flag, instead of distorting them, they should read the first 2 chapters of my book,” she continued. (RELATED: Media Attacks Nikki Haley After Viral Misinterpreted Confederate Flag Comments)

2/2 I am proud of our state for coming together to remove the flag from our statehouse.If the outrage peddlers in the liberal media are really interested in my views on the flag, instead of distorting them, they should read the first 2 chapters of my book. https://t.co/IQq8YXBrtT — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 8, 2019

Haley took criticism late last week after a Media Matters researcher took creative liberties with her comments from an interview with The Blaze’s Glenn Beck, suggesting that opinions Haley had clearly attributed to others were actually her own views.

Nikki Haley says the Confederate flag was about “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until Dylan Roof “hijacked” it pic.twitter.com/pqdhKIezRl — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 6, 2019

What Haley actually said, while acknowledging that there were those who saw that flag as a symbol of racism and hate, there were also those who saw the flag as a symbol of service and sacrifice.