Tulsi Gabbard Pays Tribute To John Lennon By Singing ‘Imagine’

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard posted a video to Twitter of herself and what appeared to be her ukulele-playing husband, Abraham Williams, singing John Lennon’s legendary hit “Imagine.”

Twitter was awash with tributes to the former Beatles member on the 39th anniversary of his December 8, 1980 murder at the hands of Mark David Chapman. Many included renditions of the song, co-written by the English musician and his wife, Yoko Ono, and released in 1971. “Imagine” and its namesake album became widely regarded as the most successful of the artist’s solo career.

The video, at around three minutes, shows Gabbard and her husband sitting in the back of her campaign bus and singing the song as Williams plays the ukulele. (RELATED: ‘One Of The Most Epic Burns In Internet History’: Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Best Wishes’ Tweet To Kamala Harris Sets Twitter On Fire)

The Hawaii congresswoman has been credited by many for the demise of California Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. However, she failed to qualify for the latest round of Democratic debates in Los Angeles on December 19, according to The Hill. To qualify, a candidate must reach “4 percent support in four qualified polls (or at least 6 percent in two early-state polls) and a donor base numbering at least 200,000 people,” Newsweek reported.