Wisconsin Will Play Oregon In The Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon that the Ducks and Badgers will meet in “The Granddaddy of Them All” in Pasadena. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m so juiced right now. This makes the loss to Ohio State in the Big 1o title game hurt a lot less. Yes, it’s still crushing, but now we have a shot at the Rose Bowl.

We’re playing for all the marbles in the Rose Bowl!

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

We haven’t been in the Rose Bowl in a few years, and we haven’t won one in damn near two decades. That’ll all change against the Ducks.

The Badgers are coming for blood, and I’ll be the one driving the train.

Again, we might have lost the B1G title game. It sucks, it hurts, I’m broken and that pain won’t go away anytime soon.

Still, we’re going to the Rose Bowl, which is a destination every other team in America not in the playoff would kill to be in.

The critics do nothing but run their mouths, but there’s no question they envy Wisconsin right now.

Tune in January 1 at 5:00 EST on ESPN. It’s going to be an epic game.