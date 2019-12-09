Someone Replaced The $100,000 Banana With ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

An art piece on display at the Miami Art Basel, which consists of a banana taped to a wall, has again been defaced, with a rouge artist writing billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “didn’t kill himself” on the wall.

Photos posted on Twitter show the defaced wall, reading, “Epstien (sic) didn’t kill himself.”

The duct-taped banana at Art Basel is gone and has been replaced with “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself,” which security quickly covered up. pic.twitter.com/nPtnuCm6sc — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 9, 2019

The art display from Miami Beach, which is just a banana duct taped to a wall, sold to a New York City gallery for $120,000 last week. Over the weekend, a prankster made waves online after he ate the banana.

The really, really, really, really expensive banana at #ArtBasel was eaten this afternoon by a New York artist (Vid: David_Datuna) pic.twitter.com/90mUhktyqd — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 8, 2019

The “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme has been spreading across the internet over the last few months, as many on the internet question the circumstances of the death of Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar’s Cryptic Tweets Spell Out ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’)