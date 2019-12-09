Entertainment

‘Empire’ Actress Amanda Detmer Charged With DUI, Hit And Run

Disney ABC Television Group's "TCA 2011 Summer Press Tour" - Arrivals

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Actress Amanda Detmer was charged with DUI over the weekend.

The arrest occurred Sunday night in Chico, California, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

Detmer, who plays Tracy on “Empire,” was accused of leaving the scene of an accident when she was driving under the influence. Detmer reportedly crashed her vehicle into a utility pole and then left the scene, according to a post shared on Facebook by Chico Police Department.

Authorities searched the area surrounding the scene and located Detmer’s vehicle with front-end damage. Detmer was pulled over and police determined she was responsible for the accident. (RELATED: Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Was Drunk During Fatal Car Crash)

She was arrested around 5:51 pm on Sunday night.

Detmer is also known for her TV role in “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” but is also known for her supporting roles in films such as “Final Destination,” “You, Me And Dupree,” and “The Majestic.”

The actress is no stranger to law enforcement. She was charged with speeding in 2014 after being charged with unsafe speed in 2004, according to court records. In 1995, Detmer was charged with not having the proper headlights and being “unlawful to drive unless licensed.”