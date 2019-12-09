‘Empire’ Actress Amanda Detmer Charged With DUI, Hit And Run

Actress Amanda Detmer was charged with DUI over the weekend.

The arrest occurred Sunday night in Chico, California, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

“CHICO, Calif. —

Actress Amanda Detmer was arrested in her hometown over the weekend after she left the scene of a car accident and drove while intoxicated, according to Chico police. Detmer, 48, known for her roles in “Empire” and “Final Destination,” was arrested “ https://t.co/2XZJ82jG7C — Cali Eugene (@alphacali) December 9, 2019

Detmer, who plays Tracy on “Empire,” was accused of leaving the scene of an accident when she was driving under the influence. Detmer reportedly crashed her vehicle into a utility pole and then left the scene, according to a post shared on Facebook by Chico Police Department.

Authorities searched the area surrounding the scene and located Detmer’s vehicle with front-end damage. Detmer was pulled over and police determined she was responsible for the accident. (RELATED: Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Was Drunk During Fatal Car Crash)

She was arrested around 5:51 pm on Sunday night.

Detmer is also known for her TV role in “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” but is also known for her supporting roles in films such as “Final Destination,” “You, Me And Dupree,” and “The Majestic.”

The actress is no stranger to law enforcement. She was charged with speeding in 2014 after being charged with unsafe speed in 2004, according to court records. In 1995, Detmer was charged with not having the proper headlights and being “unlawful to drive unless licensed.”