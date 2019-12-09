End Your Holiday Shopping Early With Amazon’s 12 Days Of Deal

This is the season to treat yourself and your family with presents! A marathon of killer deals for 12 days is attracting customers with all different purchasing needs to Amazon and you shouldn’t miss it. In this article, we are introducing 5 most highly reviewed limited time deals. We wish you a fantastic shopping experience and hope you stay strong at work or in school until Christmas!

1. Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo is one of the most popular instant pressure cookers out there in the market. The built-in microprocessor not only monitors pressure and temperature, but adjusts heating intensity and cooking time to make sure that food comes out as desired. This instant pot combines 7 different appliances into one including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer and saves the cooking time up to 70 per cent. The stainless steel and fingerprint-resistant inside pot are both easy to clean and leaves no scratches on the body of the pot. Free instant pot app provides free recipes that are easy and past to make and the food turns out as delicious as served in the restaurant. Customers were all satisfied with their purchases. One noted in his review, “I use this for everything! How did I live without this before???”, highlighting his contentment with three question marks. Another also expressed similar level of excitement, “Things have gotten to the point that my wife says, “I don’t want to cook. Pull out the little pot (IP mini) and make dinner (spaghetti, soup, whatever).” My fault for becoming proficient with the use of the Instant Pots.” Save more than half of the original price to own this pot that makes your whole family happy and full. It costs only $49 with a 51 percent discount applied!

2. eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

The Eufy Security doorbell secures your home and is designed to ensure you to sleep soundly all nights. It features a high quality camera that produces clear 2k images. Video is ensured to be recorded in 2 times of the image quality. You can see clearly who is outside your door and prevent all kinds of emergency or accidents you read from media. The response time is zero second when someone wants to speak with you outside your door, whether it is your mail man, a pizza delivery guy or a salesman, you know immediately who they are and what they want, but a stray cat will not be alerted by the doorbell because of its intelligent camera technology. Privacy is anyone’s priority to build a happy household and this doorbell gets you closer to a full protection of your privacy. No wonder a customer said in his review, “Setup and install was a BREEZE (it is hardwire, but we had that available to us already from an older doorbell from previous owners, I was able to connect myself). The app is so simple and intuitive. The camera is high quality and works like a charm, as good as their security camera. Most importantly, it holds connection!!!! Love it and highly recommend it.” Apply the Amazon 12 days of deal coupon to save $40 at checkout! It is only $119.99 for limited time.

3. Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 is your personal assistant with the help of Alexa. It covers all aspects of your daily life and arranges them according to your need. From managing calendar, to-do lists to get weather and traffic updates, Econ show 5 tells you everything you need to know about the outside world without having to step one inch outside. It also knows your likes and dislikes when it comes to entertainment. You can watch TV, videos, and news, listen to audio books, radio and music or face time and call your family and friends. Once you tell Alexa what you need and prefer, it will know you better than yourself. As long as Echo Show 5 stands there on your nightstand, your everyday life will be as perfect as you want it to be. One customer said in his review, “This is a pretty solid little device. It looks good, it feels like the build quality is solid and it isn’t enormous. It’s a nice middle ground between those full sized units and the echo dot. I feel like that’s what amazon was aiming for and they nailed it. It’s exactly what I’d hoped it would be. It’s a fantastic alarm clock.” Save 30 percent and checkout at the price of $59.99!

4. InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

InnoGear diffuser will release all your stress from a hard day of work or studying. It diffuses a relaxing and breath-taking fragrance that is perfect for covering the smell of smoke or your pets. It also helps to prevent dry skin and hydrates the space in winter months or air conditioned rooms. It automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. This diffuser also features 7 changing mood lights that you can adjust the brightness or the colors of the diffuser. Three working modes differs in time duration, level of diffusion and mist. It is a perfect Christmas gift for kids within a reasonable price range so that they can have a light show at night as well as a better living condition. Many customers have amazing feedbacks on the quality of the diffuser. One noted, “I originally bought this as a present for my fiancee, but have since grown to appreciate it almost as much as she does. The ability to gently waft a natural oil based fragrance that you choose into the air at a moment’s notice is a huge benefit in all kinds of situations.” Spend only $13.99 and save 13 percent for your purchase!

5. BLZK Latest Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

This half-priced bluetooth BLZK earbuds features high quality, easy operation and ergonomic designs. The earbuds come with three different sizes to ensure that they don’t fall from your ears. The mini portable power bank with built-in 4000 mAH battery allows users to have 5 to 7 hours of continuous music time. The power bank can also be used to charge your smart phone when you are outside and can’t find an electric outlet. This latest model came out in 2019 features automatic power-on-and-off technology. Once you take the earbuds out of the case, they are connected to the nearest device in its memory card and pair with each other immediately. The customer service of this product also has a good reputation in rapid response and problem solving. These earbuds feature everything you are looking for on earphones. No wonder one customer said in his review, “These earbuds do everything you want and expect them to. They look great. They are comfortable. They sound rich and full, with deep bass that rattles your skull (if you want). The battery charge is really good. The case they come in is larger than most earbuds in this category. The charge indicator on it is nice.” The price is currently cut from $96.99 to $49.99 in limited time!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.