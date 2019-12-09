Fox News Disputes James Comey’s Claim That Network Cancelled His Appearance

A Fox News spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that former FBI director James Comey was never booked to appear on “Fox & Friends” after he accused the network of cancelling his appearance following the FISA report’s release.

“FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” Comey tweeted Monday. “I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report.”

A spokesperson for Fox News disputed this claim to the DCNF.

“James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends,” the spokesperson said.

The inspector general’s report found that the FBI had “significant inaccuracies” in how it surveilled officials on President Donald Trump’s campaign. The report stated that there wasn’t political bias into the decision to open an investigation. (RELATED: Steele Dossier Played ‘Central And Essential Role’ In FBI Decision To Apply For Surveillance Warrants)

Comey also suggested that the report found nothing wrong with the FBI’s investigation. He wrote that “it [the investigation] was just good people trying to protect America” and that accusations of wrongdoing were “all lies.”

So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America. https://t.co/9nurCaIBq2 — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report looked into how the FBI investigated Trump, his presidential campaign and allegations of collusion with Russia. The report found that the FBI failed to give complete and accurate information regarding its first FISA application, which was filed against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Fox anchor Bret Baier invited Comey onto his show to discuss the report after Comey tweeted that the network cancelled his booking for Fox & Friends. Fox anchor Martha MacCallum also tweeted an invite for the former FBI director onto her show.

“We have reached out to your staff and invited you to come on tonight. Hope you will join us,” MacCallum wrote.

