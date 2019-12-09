Watch Gal Gadot In The Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

The trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot has been released, and it looks incredible.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description from Warner Brothers, is simply, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Obviously, that’s not much to go off of at all. However, the trailer is lit, and it looks like “Wonder Woman 1984” might even be as good as the first run with Gadot.

Give it a watch below. It’s incredible.

I don’t know about you guys, but I thought the first “Wonder Woman” was absolutely awesome. It was kind of Gadot’s coming out party.

She was already a big star, but the superhero film took her to the next level. Now, she’s back in the iconic role for a sequel.

Whether you’re big into superhero movies or not, Gadot as Wonder Woman has been awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Dec 8, 2019 at 12:45pm PST

You can catch “Wonder Woman 1984” in theaters starting June 5. For fans of the first one, it looks like the sequel will be required viewing.

Props to Gadot for being an absolute star.