Jennifer Aniston Nominated For First TV Golden Globe Since ‘Friends’

Actress Jennifer Aniston was nominated Monday for her first Golden Globe award since her work on “Friends.”

Aniston was named in the category of Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the complete list of nominees.

Aniston was recognized for her performance in “The Morning Show,” in which she stars alongside actress Reese Witherspoon, who is also nominated for the category. The Apple TV show was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

The nomination marks the first time Aniston has been nominated for a Golden Globe on the television side of things since 2003. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy for her work in “Friends.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says All Members Of ‘Friends’ Cast Would Be Down For A Reunion)

She was most recently nominated in 2005 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “Cake.”

This makes it very clear that Aniston is back in the television world. I’m so happy she’s here, too. I watch so much more television than movies, and she’s such a good character to watch.

I hope to see her doing much more TV work in the near future.