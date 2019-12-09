Juice WRLD Allegedly Popped Unknown Pills Before Death, 70 Pounds Of Weed Found Onboard Private Jet

Rapper Juice WRLD allegedly popped pills before he suffered a seizure at the Midway International Airport that led to his death early Sunday morning.

Witnesses onboard the private jet told authorities about the unknown pills, according to a report published by TMZ. The plane was also carrying 70 pounds of marijuana, police told the outlet.

The private jet #JuiceWrld flew to Chicago on had 70 pounds of marijuana on it. Sources say the artist popped several pills prior to having seizures in the airport. – via @tmz pic.twitter.com/j03iHbMm4m — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2019

The weed was stashed in suitcases onboard the flight.

Although it’s unclear what kind of pills the 21-year-old rapper took, witnesses claimed Juice had a problem with Percocet. A bottle of codeine cough syrup was also found on the aircraft by police.

Juice suffered a seizure in the airport hangar after arriving in Chicago from Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital where he passed away. It is not yet known if drugs played a role in the rapper’s death. No cause of death has been given, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Cook County medical examiner’s office said. (RELATED: Juice WRLD Dies At The Age Of 21 After Suffering A Seizure)

Two men also aboard the plane, Chris Long and Henry Dean, were arrested for possession of handguns. A total of three guns were found aboard the plane.

Juice opened up about his addiction on Twitter back in June when he publicly vowed to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, to stop using codeine.

“Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f**k Codeine I’m done,” he tweeted at the time. “I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t sh*t f**king up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome.”