Khloé Kardashian Says She Will ‘Always Love’ Sister Kourtney Amid “KUWTK’ Drama

Khloé Kardashian said she will “always love” her sister Kourtney Kardashian amid growing drama on their reality series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“You, as our manager, should want this show to be successful,” the 35-year-old reality star snapped at her mom, Kris Jenner, according to E! News in a piece published Monday. “And you should talk to Kourtney [Kardashian] and say, ‘Ok, Kourtney. If you’re not willing to bring anything, than you’re done.'” (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 27, 2019 at 9:06am PST

“Everyone needs a f–king consequence,” Kim Kardashian continued. “Let’s show her. If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work, she has too many f–king boundaries, she’s out.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

Despite all the drama being depicted on the screen, Khloe shared on Twitter that she loves all her sisters “more than anything.”

“I love all of my sisters more than anything,” the reality star shared. “We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart so that’s expected but I will always love them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 8, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

I love all of my sisters more than anything!!! We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart so that’s expected but I will always love them. No matter what nothing will break our bond. Nothing — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 9, 2019

“No matter what nothing will break our bond,” she added. “Nothing. I love my mom so much! But I was speaking to my manager and my co worker. Kim and I are exhausted from picking up the slack and working overtime since they won’t film #KUWTK.”

I love my mom so much! But I was speaking to my manager and my co worker. Kim and I are exhausted from picking up the slack and working overtime since they won’t film #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 9, 2019

Khloe continued, “If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film? I’m completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you’re willing to share #KUWTK,” she added.

“We aren’t forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations,” the reality star went on to explain. “That’s what sucks. You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us.”