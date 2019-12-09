Kyle Lowry Tells Fan To ‘Come See’ Him After Loss To The 76ers

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry had some choice words for a fan following a Sunday loss to the 76ers.

According to Marcus Hayes, Lowry told a heckling fan to "come see" him as he was restrained by his teammates.

He even shouted out an address the fan could find him at.

Kyle Lowry, exiting into the tunnel after loss, responds to heckling fan:

“Come see me!” About 7 times. Restrained by teammate (lightly).

“I live at 20th and Lehigh. Come see me!”#Raptors#Sixers — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) December 9, 2019

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure the NBA doesn’t want their star players getting into it with the fans. Again, not an expert, but I feel confident in my assertion.

Lowry needs to be the bigger man. He’s the guy making millions of dollars to play basketball. It might not be fair, but it’s the reality of the situation.

Secondly, you’re a clown if you’re a fan and heckle athletes. That’s a fact. If you try to heckle an athlete to the point they’re ready to throw down, then you’re the idiot.

Look no further than the Malice at the Palace for proof of that fact. If it gets physical, your random fan is going to get crushed.

If you’re dumb enough to try and get into an altercation with a pro athlete, then you have what’s coming to you. It’s that simple.

There’s a difference between some fun trash talking, and pissing off a player so badly he is ready to risk millions of dollars to fight.

Clearly, it seems like Lowry was in the second category.

Be smart, folks. Be much smarter.