LaMelo Ball Will Miss Several Weeks With A Bruised Foot

NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball won’t be on the court anytime soon.

According to a release from the Illawarra Hawks, the youngest Ball brother has a bruised foot, and will "likely" not play again until January at the earliest.

LaMelo Ball Update Ball suffered a bruised foot in practice and was prescribed to rest by a specialist, which will likely keep him out of action until January. Full details » https://t.co/rJ0gIlRaCr#FlyAsOne x #NBL20 pic.twitter.com/EiORBNvQtO — Illawarra Hawks (@IllawarraHawks) December 9, 2019

Now, I’m sure fans are nervous when the projected top pick in the draft gets hurt. It’s obviously never a good thing at all.

However, this doesn’t sound that serious. It’s just a bruised foot. Unless there are some serious complications, LaMelo should be fine in a few weeks.

I’d be really surprised if this impacted his NBA draft stock at all. Right now, he’s pretty much a lock to be a top-three pick.

Unless he misses extended time, which seems unlikely, I don’t see that changing. Even if he did miss a bunch of time, I’d be willing to bet he’d still go very high.

Point guards with his size, vision, passing skills and scoring ability don’t come around very often.

Hopefully, Ball is back sooner than later. He’s been tearing it up in the NBL, and he should be great in the NBA.

This is just a minor setback in what will likely be an awesome career.