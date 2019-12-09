Lane Kiffin Mobbed During Ole Miss Arrival, Told To Get A Burner Phone

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was greeted like a king late Sunday night when he arrived in Oxford.

News Mississippi posted a video of Kiffin after landing, and he was immediately mobbed by fans. However, the most entertaining moment came when he was told to get a burner phone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A burner phone might have saved Hugh Freeze’s career with the Rebels, and fans clearly want to make sure Kiffin isn’t brought down by phone records.

Watch the awesome video. It’s great.

New Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin holding babies and greeting fans after landing in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/8MMN1ga6cZ — News Mississippi (@News_MS) December 8, 2019

This right here is why college football is the greatest sport on the planet. One moment, Kiffin is holding a baby and the next he’s being told to get a burner phone.

Hugh Freeze went down because his phone records revealed some less-than-stellar calls. Clearly, fans of the Rebels want to avoid that happening again.

You think this fan cares what Kiffin is up to in his private time? Hell no. He just wants to make sure it all goes down on a burner phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

The Kiffin era at Ole Miss is only a few hours old, and it’s already living up to the hype. He’s holding babies and getting advice on how to avoid issues with the school and NCAA.

You can inject this right into my veins. Shoot this into my blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:57pm PST

I hope you’re all as excited as I am for what is coming with Kiffin leading the Rebels. It’s going to be a great time, and props to me for being way ahead of this story.