LSU Favored By 12.5 Over Oklahoma, Clemson Opens As 2 Point Favorites Over Ohio State

Oddsmakers think LSU is going to crush Oklahoma in the college football playoff.

The opening lines for the college football playoff are out, and LSU has opened as a staggering 12.5 point favorite over the Sooners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Clemson and Ohio State prediction is a lot more reasonable at -2 in favor of the Tigers.

What a wildly disrespectful line for Oklahoma and fans of the Sooners. They’re damn near two touchdown underdogs!

Imagine making the playoff, being a 12-1 team, having Jalen Hurts as your quarterback and getting spotted 12.5 points.

It’s so wildly disrespectful that you almost have to just laugh.

As for the Clemson/OSU line, I think the Buckeyes at +2 has to be the play there, right? Clemson is a hell of a team.

There’s no question about that at all. Dabo Swinney will absolutely have his guys ready to roll, but I’m just not sure there’s any defense on the planet capable of stopping Justin Fields.

Plus, Ohio State’s pass rushing attack is downright absurd. As talented as Trevor Lawrence is, he’s never played against a DE like Justin Fields before.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. We’re in for a very fun time when the games get underway December 28. That much is for sure.