Marcus Peters Slams A Beer After The Ravens Beat The Bills

Baltimore Ravens star Marcus Peters was feeling himself after a huge 24-17 Sunday win over the Bills.

Peters jumped into the stands, grabbed a fan’s beer and chugged it in celebration of the Ravens improving to 11-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the epic video below. It’s pretty great.

uh, anybody else see Marcus Peters crush a beer after the Ravens won? pic.twitter.com/bCLH8HKOLy — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 8, 2019

This is simply awesome. Winning football games is always great. Winning football games, jumping into the stands, grabbing a fan’s beer and slamming it is some next level energy.

That’s the energy that has made the Ravens arguably the best team in the league, and Peters is all about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Dec 8, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

The Ravens have also now secured a spot in the playoffs. All things considered, 2019 has been a hell of a year for the franchise and the fans.

Drinking a beer with them in the stands is simply the cherry on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Dec 8, 2019 at 1:20pm PST

Props to Peters for cutting loose with the fans after a massive win on the road in Buffalo.