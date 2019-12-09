Miley Cyrus Shows Off New ‘Freedom’ Tattoo Amid Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus got everyone’s attention Monday when her new ink was revealed by tattoo artist Winter Stone amid her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

In a black-and-white shot shared by the artist, we see the 27-year-old singer’s arm and the tattoo that read “Freedom” across the back of her hand, per Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by winterstone (@winterstone) on Dec 7, 2019 at 11:00am PST

Stone captioned his post, “FREEDOM #freedom #mothersdaugter #mileycyrus #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

In the second snap the artist shared, we see a black-and-white shot of Cyrus showing off her new ink.

As the report noted, the ink could also be a nod to a track in her song “Mother’s Daughter” that goes as the following:

“Don’t f— with my freedom/I came up to get me some/I’m nasty, I’m evil/Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter,” Miley sings.

As previously reported, Cyrus and Hemsworth made headlines in August that the celebrity couple had split after less than nine months of marriage. Shortly after, reports surfaced that the “Hunger Games” star had filed for divorce.