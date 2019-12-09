REPORT: New England Patriots Won’t Bring Back Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown won’t be returning to the New England Patriots.

Brown was cut by the Patriots after playing in just one game. He was let go around the time multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

There has been some chatter about if they’d bring him back, but the Pats won’t be pulling the trigger on that move, according to Adam Schefter on Saturday.

I don’t really even understand why this is a discussion right now. Why in the hell would the Patriots want anything to do with Brown at this point?

Sure, he’s talented. There’s no doubt about that, but he’s also a gigantic distraction in the locker room.

His time with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots all ended in spectacularly bad fashion. One time might be excusable, but his behavior is a trend.

If the NFL clears Brown during their sexual misconduct investigation, then I’m sure somebody will sign him. He’s too good to not be in the NFL if he won’t be suspended.

Do I think it’s smart to have a guy like that in your locker room? Absolutely not. He’s not worth the trouble at all, but teams are always willing to take a chance on talent.

This is the correct call by the Patriots to officially kill the idea they want Brown back.