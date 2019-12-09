POLL: 52% Of People Think LSU Will Win The College Football National Championship

A large chunk of people think LSU will win the college football national championship.

Following the playoff field being announced, I asked people on Twitter who would win it all. LSU came in first with 52% of the votes from the 1,210 respondents. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State was second at 24%, Clemson was third with 17% and Oklahoma was last at 7%.

Look, LSU might win the whole thing, but the results from this poll prove that there are some seriously delusional people out there.

The Tigers from Baton Rouge getting 52% of the vote is simply absurd, and there’s no other way to spin it. We’re talking a majority of the votes!

Joe Burrow and company might be good, but they’re not that far ahead of Ohio State and Clemson. The Buckeyes and Dabo Swinney’s guys could both beat LSU.

Speaking of which, the fact Clemson only got 17% is downright laughable. We’re talking about the defending national champs, who also have the future first pick in the 2021 draft at quarterback.

You’re on some kind of illegal substance if you’re counting Clemson out.

As for Oklahoma, they should just be happy to be here because they have no hope.