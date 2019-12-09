Rams Beating The Seahawks Averages 13.57 Million Viewers On ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Rams beating the Seahawks got some solid TV ratings Sunday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 13.57 million viewers on NBC for “Sunday Night Football” as Jared Goff and company got a win against Seattle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was down a bit from the average this season, but getting north of 13 million people is still incredibly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 8, 2019 at 8:31pm PST

Once again, we have another NFL game in primetime, and we’ve got monster ratings. It’s almost like you can set your watch the NFL getting big ratings at this point.

Again, it was down a bit from the average, but business is still booming. You know you’re crushing the game when you 13.5 million viewers, and it’s considered a down game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 8, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

It’s also not hard to see why this game put up such big numbers. Russell Wilson moves the needle unlike anybody else does, and he had the Seahawks roaring entering the game.

Sure, they might have lost, but there’s no question the Seahawks are a hell of a team this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 8, 2019 at 5:29pm PST

As for the Rams, they were fighting for their postseason lives, and they kept the dream alive by getting a win.

All the way around, it was a big night for Los Angeles and NBC. As always, I’m sure the ratings will continue to dominate through the end of the season.