REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Leave The Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly doesn’t want to be on the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns traded for Beckham in the offseason with the Giants, and it’s been a disaster all season long. Now, he’s apparently looking for a change of scenery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a Sunday report from Jay Glazer, OBJ has been telling opposing players and coaches to “come get” him.

Glazer also added that doesn’t see the “relationship” between the Browns and the talented wide receiver ending well.

This is just another example of how the Cleveland Browns have turned into an absolute circus. Remember when everybody thought they would set the league on fire after trading for OBJ?

That seems like a lifetime ago. I think it’s safe to say that’s not at all what happened.

Cleveland is sitting at 6-7, OBJ is playing hurt and the playoffs seem like a pipe dream at this point. I would probably want out too if I was in Beckham’s position.

Hell, I’d want out if I was anybody involved with that dumpster fire of an organization.

We’ll see what OBJ does in the offseason, but I think there’s a very high chance we’re seeing his time with the Browns coming to an end.