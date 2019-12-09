Steve Harvey Gives Massive Eye Roll After Asking Miss Universe Contestant About Climate Change

Steve Harvey gave possibly the largest eye roll ever after he posed a question to one of the Miss Universe contestants about climate change at the 2019 pageant.

It happened Sunday night when 62-year-old host was asking Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, if the “leaders of today” were doing enough to stop climate change, per Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Donald Trump To Meet With Steve Harvey At Trump Tower)

“Are leaders of today doing enough to protect future generations for climate change,” Harvey said. If not, what else should they be doing?” (RELATED: Michael Moore, Other Celebs Compare Shocking Oscar Ending To 2016 Election)

WATCH:

Steve Harvey rolling his eyes at climate change lmao wowwwww @MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/1gpEK2Czb1 — Jocelyn Garcia (@jozzy218) December 9, 2019

“I think the future leaders could do a little bit more,” Tunzi replied. “But, however, I feel we as individuals ourselves can also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future.”

“I mean, we have children protesting for climate and I feel like as adults we should join as well, we should have corporations join as well, and the government should be taking it seriously,” she added.

Tunzi continued, “I mean from sixth grade I’ve been learning that the climate is deteriorating and the planet is dying and up to us to keep our planet safe.”

The moment did not escape Twitter with many people posting the eye roll and commenting about it.

And that wasn’t the only thing the host did that got everyone’s attention. He also announced the wrong wnner of the costume contest, per AOL.com

Harvey said Miss Philippines was the winner, but Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, actually won.

It didn’t seem to phase the contestant who then took the mic from Harvey and shared, “It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia.”

The host then blamed the flub on the teleprompter, while reminding people of when he mistakenly announced the winner of the pageant wrong in 2015, naming Miss Columbia the winner instead of Miss Philippines.

“Let me explain something to you,” Harvey shared. “I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya’ll got to quit doing this to me. I can read.”