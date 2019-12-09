Watch The Trailer For FX’s Movie ‘A Christmas Carol’

FX’s new movie “A Christmas Carol” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

As you all know, “A Christmas Carol” might be the most famous holiday story ever told. Now, FX will put their spin on it, and it looks like a hell of a ride. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The plot of the movie, according to FX’s YouTube description, is as follows:

FX’s A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge’s dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker.

Judging from the trailer, this isn’t going to be the same style of story that we got as young children. In fact, it looks incredibly dark.

Give it a watch below.

I’m all in. I’m all in on this production from FX! FX makes fire content. That’s just a fact. “Justified” and “Always Sunny” are two of the greatest shows ever made.

All FX knows how to do is make hits, and those two examples are perfect proof.

Now, the network is doing their own take on the iconic “Christmas Carol” story. It looks like they chose to get extremely bold and mature with it.

While that might not please all fans of the classic hit, it’s something I’m all in on without even hesitating. I might not be if it was a different network, but I trust FX.

If this is the direction they want to go, then I’m going to just ride this wave. After how great “Justified” was, I’ll trust FX forever.

You can catch “A Christmas Carol” on FX December 19. It looks like it’ll be a fun one.