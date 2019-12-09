President Donald Trump reacted to the Inspector General (IG) report about FISA abuse on Monday, asserting that the FBI attempted to “overthrow” an election through its investigation of his 2016 campaign.

The IG report found that the FBI made errors during its investigation of the campaign, particularly in its reliance on Christopher Steele’s dossier to obtain surveillance warrants on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The president touted the report’s findings as vindication during a roundtable event on education at the White House. (RELATED: DOJ Watchdog Faults FBI Over ‘Significant Inaccuracies’ In Surveillance Warrants Against Trump Aide)

IG report on the Carter Page FISA applications: “FBI personnel fell far short of the requirement in FBI policy that they ensure that all factual statements in a FISA application are ‘scrupulously accurate'”https://t.co/AIdBJSi9EF — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) December 9, 2019

“It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country…it’s incredible, far worse than what I ever thought possible,” Trump said, according to the White House print pool. “It’s a very sad day when I see that…it was concocted…probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country.”

Trump specifically referenced allegations that the FBI botched its FISA applications against Page, asserting, “They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts.”

“This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” he declared.