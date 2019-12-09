US Attorney John Durham Doesn’t Agree With Some Of IG Report Findings

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is currently tasked with investigating the origins of the Russia investigation on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ), said he disagrees with some of the findings of the IG report on FISA abuse released Monday.

The IG report found that the FBI had “significant inaccuracies” in its applications to surveil Trump campaign officials, but denied that political bias played a role in the opening of the investigation into alleged collusion between the campaign and Russia. (RELATED: Steele Dossier Played ‘Central And Essential Role’ In FBI Decision To Apply For Surveillance Warrants)

Durham indicated in a statement that his team does “not agree” with “some of the report’s conclusions,” noting that his investigation includes evidence from outside of the Justice Department.

Read the statement:

I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.