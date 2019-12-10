Did Anne Hathaway Give Birth To Baby Number Two?

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are reportedly the proud parents of two kids as the actress appears to have given birth to her second child.

It all comes after photos surfaced on the Daily Mail reportedly showing the 37-year-old actress, husband, their 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, along with a baby carrier in tow, according to E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED:Superstar Mario Lopez And Wife Share Life-Changing News: ‘It’s A BOY!!!’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:23am PST

A source shared that, “The Princess Diaries” star and husband were spotted visiting a park with their oldest son and the two parents reportedly took turns watching over a bassinet while the other pushed their son on the swings. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals She’s Not An Alcoholic, Just A Heavy Drinker)

“They seemed in great spirits,” a source explained of the family outing.

It comes after the “Devil Wears Prada” actress shared the exciting news in July that she and her husband were once again expecting while explaining her “painful” fertility struggle.

“I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant,” Hathaway shared. “You get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time. But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story.”

“And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt,” she added. “And I went through that.”

Hathaway continued, “I didn’t just wave a magic wand and, ‘I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me, gosh, admire my bump now!’ It’s more complicated than that.”