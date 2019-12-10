‘It’s Time For A Lesson’: Betsy DeVos Fires Back At Teacher Union Head

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos fired back at a teachers’ union head Tuesday and said, “It’s time for a lesson.”

DeVos spoke out at Randi Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers president, in regards to Weingarten’s tweet about parents sending children to public schools.

“What about the 90% of children whose parents choose to send them to public schools despite all @BetsyDeVosED attempts to undermine them?” Weingarten said in a tweet Tuesday. Her tweet referenced a news story on President Donald Trump urging Congress to pass a bill boosting education choice. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Asking If She Hates Trump Is The Equivalent Of Saying, ‘Did You Starve Your Kids Before Coming Here Today?’)

“It’s time for a lesson on accuracy,” DeVos tweeted back at Weingarten. “Parents don’t ‘choose’ to send their student to a government-assigned school – they actually don’t have a choice at all! In fact, 69% say they’d prefer to send their student elsewhere.”

.@rweingarten It’s time for a lesson on accuracy! Parents don’t “choose” to send their student to a government-assigned school – they actually don’t have a choice at all! In fact, 69% say they’d prefer to send their student elsewhere. Source: https://t.co/rz6FVx2tIe https://t.co/Hr7rKM3H1l pic.twitter.com/EnJ17HWoQ2 — Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) December 10, 2019

DeVos tweeted an image of Weingarten’s words crossed out and the grade “F” in the top right corner. “Parents don’t ‘choose’ to a government-assigned school,” DeVos wrote on the image as if she were grading a paper. “In fact, they don’t have a choice at all.”

She sourced RealClear Opinion Research, which surveyed 2,014 registered U.S. voters between Sept. 21-24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.38 percentage points. DeVos and Weingarten did not respond to the the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump: “We believe that every parent should have educational freedom for their children… People want school choice.” pic.twitter.com/itcOB1K0ub — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2019

The proposal Trump has urged Congress to act on would use federal tax credits to pay for education services and boost school choice. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also support the proposal.

