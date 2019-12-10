Beyonce Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages And What It Taught Her About Motherhood

Beyonce opened up about the multiple miscarriages she suffered and said that it taught her that before she could be a “mother to someone else” she needed to “mother” herself.

"I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed," the 38-year-old singer shared with Elle Magazine in a piece published Monday when asked about awards shows and not winning Emmy awards for her latest work. "Success looks different to me now."

"I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift," she added. "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else."

The pop singer continued, “Then I had Blue [Ivy], and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger.”

“It’s difficult for me to go backwards,” the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker went on. “Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

The “Lemonade” singer and husband Jay-Z went through those miscarriages and later would welcome three children, Blue in 2012 and twins, Rumi and Sir, 2 1/2, per People magazine.

And one of her biggest struggles is still learning how to balance work and life, like all “working” moms.

“Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” Beyonce shared.

“Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom,” she added.