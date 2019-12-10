Brad Pitt Addresses Dating Rumors: ‘None Of It’s True’

Actor Brad Pitt addressed numerous dating rumors.

Pitt gave his thoughts on the rumors regarding his dating life that have been floating around the internet in an interview published Monday by the New York Time’s Magazine.

brad pitt photographed by jack davison for the new york times pic.twitter.com/Xxjh4kcknm — grace dante (@misslefroy) December 10, 2019

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” he told the outlet.

“I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true,” Pitt added.

Pitt went on to say he spent “most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot” because of the attention he got.

“I was too uncomfortable with all the attention,” he admitted. “Then I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool.” (RELATED: Brad Pitt Responds To Rumors That He Might Be Dating Jennifer Aniston)

I, personally, am very happy with the dating rumors about Pitt being false.

Over the past two years, ever since it became public that he and actress Angelina Jolie split, many rumors have surfaced. In 2018, he was allegedly dating MIT professor Neri Oxman. This past September he was linked to jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.

Most recently, it was rumored that Pitt was dating actress Alia Shawkat.

I’m just happy to know that none of these relationships ever happened and that Pitt is still on the market.