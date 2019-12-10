EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gertz Explains Why China Is America’s Greatest Enemy, And Why Trump Needs To Do More To Fight Them

America has pursued a single strategy to counter China over the past 40 years, but according to Washington Times national security correspondent and author Bill Gertz, that strategy has failed. Miserably.

Gertz’s book, “Deceiving the Sky: Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy” was published in September, and argues America’s plan to tame China through trade has backfired, allowing the communist dictatorship to rise and threaten the U.S. on the world stage. (RELATED: Huawei Hires Pro-Trump Activist To Lobby On Behalf Of Chinese Tech Giant)

Today, American companies are beholden to Chinese censors, and Western nations sit idly by as the country commits human rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang and work to suppress freedom in Hong Kong. (RELATED: Who Is Winning The Trade War – The US Or China?)

China undeniably has ambitions to replace the U.S. as the world’s predominant super power, Gertz argues, and to stop that, Americans need to start treating China like a real enemy. President Donald Trump has already taken some steps toward fighting back, prosecuting China’s rampant I.P. theft and waging a trade war with tariffs. But what else can and should be done?

