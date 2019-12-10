Watch The Best Moments From The Classic Hit ‘Christmas Vacation’

Christmas is a couple weeks away, and we have the perfect way for everybody to prepare.

As everybody knows, the Chevy Chase hit “Christmas Vacation” might be the greatest holiday film ever made.

I watch it every single time I go home for Christmas. Usually, I watch it more than once. It's full of classic moments.

Luckily for all of you, I’ve compiled them below. Enjoy them all!

There’s no question at all that “Christmas Vacation” will always be a classic. You can ask me today or you can ask me in 30 years.

Assuming I’m still alive at the age of 57, I can promise you the answer won’t change.

It perfectly captures the holiday season, trouble with family, nonstop chaos, dealing with your neighbors and dealing with your relatives.

Cousin Eddie is one of the funniest characters we’ve ever seen put on film.

For those of you who haven’t seen “Christmas Vacation,” I suggest you find a cheap copy somewhere, get your family together and watch it.

You can thank me later because it’s outstanding.