College Football Playoff Tickets Are Selling For Several Thousand Dollars

People wanting to go to the college football playoff will have to shell out some serious money.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket to the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma is selling for $175 with fees on SeatGeek, and it’s standing room only. The most expensive? Well, that’ll run you north of $50,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, $151 will get you in the door, and the most expensive ticket is a much more reasonable $2,600.

I suppose spending around $200 to get through the door isn’t absolutely terrible, but a lot of those tickets are selling for north of $1,000.

Not surprisingly, the tickets to LSU/Oklahoma seem to be substantially more expensive. Fans of the Tigers have been craving something like this.

They’ve finally got it, and they’re willing to shell out some cash.

If you’re big fan of any of these teams and you’ve never been to a playoff game before, then you simply have to go.

In the world of college football, you never know when you’re going to be back. That means you have to go while you can.

If the Badgers were playing, I’d spend the money in a heartbeat. I wouldn’t even hesitate to find a ticket to get through the door.

This is the playoff! Swipe that credit card.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend for a college football playoff ticket. I’m guessing the real fans of the game would be willing to spend a lot.