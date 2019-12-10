Derrick Rose Says He Was ‘Born To Do This Sh*t’ After Hitting Game-Winning Shot

Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose dropped an awesome line after hitting the winning shot Monday against the Pelicans.

With the final seconds ticking down and the game tied 103-103, Rose hit a jumper to seal the deal for the Pistons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, his best moment came after the game when he said he was “born to do this sh*t.” Watch the whole sequence of events below.

“Excuse my English but I’m born to do this shit. This is what I do.” – Derrick Rose Game Winner

17 of team-high 21 PTS in 4th quarter

Team-high 7 Assists

28 MINS off the bench pic.twitter.com/YMQypkeIXW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 10, 2019

For fans of the sport, I think it’s safe to say it’s awesome to see Derrick Rose playing at a high level again.

There was a time when it looked like he might never play in the NBA again. Now, he’s out here hitting game winning shots, and he’s dropping epic lines afterwards.

I think it’s safe to say Derrick Rose is living his best life. At the very least, he’s living his best life since his time with the Bulls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Rose (@drose) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT

I also just love his energy. There’s something so damn cool about a guy hitting a game winner, and then just getting blunt about how good he is in the post-game interview.

You could also see in the video he was debating whether or not to actually say it. You could see the hesitation on his lips, but he just went for it.

I love every part about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Rose (@drose) on Oct 6, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

It sure is fun to see Rose back on track and taking over games. That’s the way it always should have been.