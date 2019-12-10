Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Who Gave The Best On-Screen Kiss

Elizabeth Hurley spilled the beans on which actor she worked with gave the best on-screen kiss and her answer has definitely got us smiling.

It all went down during the 54-year-old actress' appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when she answered a question from one fan who wanted to know who she shared her best on-screen smooch with and her worst, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

WATCH:

"Best? Uh… [There's] so many," Hurley replied as she appeared to be searching her brain for the answer given her extensive career in Hollywood. "Maybe Matthew McConaughey."

The "Bedazzled" star shared that the two actors worked together on the Ron Howard directed 1999 movie "EdTV."

“We did a lot of kissing in that one,” “The Royals” star added with a smile.

However, when it came to answering whom she shared the worst kiss with she did not reveal a name, while adding that the experience was “horrible.”

“I had a German actor I did a movie with,” Hurley replied. “We hated each other and we had to have sort of a sexy scene and we had to do a lot of snogging and I didn’t like it.”