Emma Watson Says She’s ‘So Happy People Feel Empowered’ After She Coins Phrase ‘Self-Partnered’

Actress Emma Watson is “happy” people are loving her “self-partnered” phrase.

Watson labeled herself “self-partnered” in a November interview published in British Vogue. Now, she has opened up about life after she coined the phrase that went viral in an interview published Monday by E! News.

“I literally said it as a throwaway comment, thinking it would go no further,” Watson said of the phrase. “And then I woke up the next morning and my phone’s blowing up and I don’t know why and it’s all my friends messaging me being like, ‘Self-partnered?’ This thing’s gone crazy.”

Watson said she is “so happy people feel empowered” by the new label and reiterated that people can be “self-partnered” while in a relationship, too. (RELATED: Emma Watson Says She’s Single And Refers To Herself As ‘Self-Partnered’)

“It’s much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way because you’re not with someone,” she added.

People definitely were upset about Watson calling herself “self-partnered,” but it definitely taught people a much needed lesson about relationships. Basically, Watson was just saying that you don’t have to give up yourself to be with someone else.

It’s not a bad thing to be single. I commend Watson for realizing that she doesn’t have to feel anything about being 29 and single. She can just be happy.