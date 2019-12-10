Freddie Kitchens Tells Baker Mayfield To Stop Talking About Other Players’ Injuries

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t seem too happy with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Following the game this past weekend, the young quarterback ripped the team’s training staff, and said that Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury “wasn’t handled the right way” by the trainers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is.” Baker Mayfield spoke candidly about OBJ’s lingering injury. pic.twitter.com/GhO4BI8E0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

In a Monday video posted by Jake Trotter, Kitchens told the media he made it clear to Mayfield that he doesn’t want him discussing the health status of other players.

Watch his full comments below.

Freddie Kitchens on Baker Mayfield criticizing the Browns training staff regarding Odell Beckham’s hip/groin injury: “We don’t want him addressing other players’ injuries in that manner.” pic.twitter.com/VWuxTm5cf1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 9, 2019

Well, I’m sure glad to see things are going well for the Browns! We’ve now got the head coach of the team publicly flaming his quarterback for ripping the trainers.

If you didn’t already think this was a circus, well, you should by now. What an absolute dumpster fire of a situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 8, 2019 at 11:09am PST

How bad is the situation when the head coach is publicly criticizing his starting quarterback? At the same time, what the hell was Mayfield thinking by criticizing the training staff.

Did I miss it when he got his medical degree from Oklahoma? If not, I’m not really sure what makes him qualified to diagnose a player’s medical condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:07am PST

Never change, Cleveland. You’re the gift that just keeps on giving to football fans all over the country!

I told you all that the Browns would be a disaster. Nobody wanted to listen! Well, I don’t see anybody ignoring the pathetic state of affairs now.