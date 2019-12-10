Gus Johnson Gave J.K. Dobbins His Signed Notes From The Season After Big 10 Title Game

Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson recently had a unique gift for Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Following Ohio State's win over Wisconsin in the Big 10 title game, the legendary broadcaster handed Dobbins his signed notes from the season.

Watch the cool moment below.

A gift from the GOAT Gus Johnson gives @JKDobbins22 his signed game notes from the season pic.twitter.com/1x6prJHcBh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 8, 2019

Say whatever you want about whether or not it’s weird for a broadcaster to be giving a player a gift, but I think this is awesome.

Gus Johnson is one of the greatest announces in the history of sports. The man moves the needle at a level the game often doesn’t.

His commentary alone is worth turning the game on for.

If Gus Johnson ever gifted me anything tied to the game, I’d frame it immediately. We’re talking about a guy who is going down in the history of college football in a way most people can only dream of.

I know Dobbins is a star in his own right, but Johnson is on a whole different level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jk Dobbins (@jk.dobbins2) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:47pm PST

Now, we’ll see what kind of gifts are waiting for Dobbins if he brings a national title back to Columbus. At that point, he’ll be handed an avalanche of cool stuff.

H/T: Barstool Sports