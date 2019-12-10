‘Incredible Bulls**t’: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger Faces Constituent’s Wrath Over Impeachment Support

Democratic Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger was lambasted by constituents this week over her support for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Spanberger has not yet announced how she will vote on the two articles of impeachment introduced Tuesday in the House of Representatives, but called the allegations against the president “incredibly serious.” Spanberger did vote in support of the inquiry in October. (RELATED: These Trump District Democrats Could Decide The Fate Of Impeachment)

WATCH: #VA07 Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of angry constituents this week for supporting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Those in attendance called the impeachment inquiry “incredible bullshit,” “crap,” and “all lies.” pic.twitter.com/FzJlsA6sCh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) December 10, 2019

“The allegations against the president are incredibly, incredibly serious,” Spanberger told the crowd.

“Incredible bull****!” one man exclaimed. “It’s crap!”

“It’s a lie, it’s all a lie,” the man continued.

Spanberger continued to defend her position, saying that Trump has not provided any information that exonerates him. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“No one has dispelled or attempted to dispell or provided evidence that would exonerate the president,” Spanberger said.

But, Spanberger’s constituents were not buying the explanation.

“He hasn’t done anything wrong!” a man said.

“Did you really say that?” another asked.

The freshman Democrat represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which Trump won by 6% in 2016. Recent polling has indicated that swing state and Independent voters have tired of impeachment, with the vast majority saying they are not as interested as those in the media and political class.