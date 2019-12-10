Jeff Sessions’ Internal Polling Looks Very Promising For His Campaign

Jeff Sessions enjoys a massive 23-point lead over his nearest rival in the Republican primary, according to internal polling his Alabama Senate campaign released Monday night.

Sessions is an embattled former-member of President Donald Trump’s administration. He was among the first to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign, but fell out of favor after choosing to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation as Attorney General. Sessions announced he would run for his old Alabama Senate seat in early November. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Be His Number One Supporter’: Jeff Sessions Courts Trump)

Wes Anderson of OnMessage, Inc conducted the poll for the campaign, reaching out to 700 likely Alabama GOP voters from December 3-5. Participants were questioned live on the phone, with 65 percent of respondents on landline and 35 percent on cellphones, according to YellowHammer News.

Prior to Sessions’ entrance into the race, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville lead the Republican field by 14 points. Another poll that included Sessions had him at a 13 point lead even before he entered the race. (RELATED: Jeff Sessions Endorses President Trump In Ad Announcing Alabama Senate Campaign)

“Jeff Sessions is a conservative, principled leader who is trusted by the people of Alabama. That’s clear when you talk to voters around the state, and this survey bears that out,” said Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones. “Senator Sessions is busy crisscrossing the state talking to voters, and our campaign has incredible momentum — but we aren’t taking a single vote for granted.”