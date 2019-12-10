Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts And Chase Young Announced As Heisman Finalists

Joe Burrow and Justin Fields led the Heisman field when it was announced late Monday.

The LSU and OSU quarterbacks were joined by Oklahoma passer Jalen Hurts and Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The four young stars will all attend the ceremony in New York this upcoming Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:34pm PST

As I already wrote, Joe Burrow is going to take the Heisman Trophy home. At this point in time, you’d just have to be foolish to think differently.

Justin Fields had every bit as equally of a dominant season for the Buckeyes, but he’s just not going to win.

Fields might take the trophy home in 2020, but 2019 is all about Joe Burrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

My main beef here is how the hell did Jonathan Taylor not get an invite to New York? The Wisconsin star running back had more than 2,100 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns.

I understand the Heisman has pretty much become a quarterback award, but Jonathan Taylor not getting the nod is simply absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Aug 24, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

Assuming he goes pro, Taylor will have finished his college career with more than 6,400 yards of offense, 55 touchdowns and zero Heisman invites.

I’d love for somebody to explain that one to me because it doesn’t make any sense at all.

Congrats to the four men who did get invited to the ceremony. There’s no question all of them have had some good seasons, and an early props to Joe Burrow for winning.

Tune in Saturday night on ESPN to watch him take the trophy back to Baton Rouge.