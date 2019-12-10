Democratic Rep. Karen Bass Says House Would Impeach Trump Again If He Wins In 2020

California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass said she would push to impeach President Donald Trump again if he wins the presidential election in 2020.

When asked by TMZ if she would be in favor of impeaching Trump if he gets reelected and if Democrats took control of the Senate in 2020, Bass not only said she would be in favor of introducing the same two articles of impeachment Democrats introduced Tuesday, but that she thinks there could be more evidence to impeach Trump if he won the election in 2020.

“Yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same … because even though we are impeaching him now there are still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians,” Bass said in the interview.

“So you are absolutely right in your scenario, but the only thing I would say that is slightly different is that it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we have a ton more information and then the odds of that, sadly enough is that he probably has more examples of criminal behavior,” Bass continued. (RELATED: Report: Group Of Democrats Considering Censure Instead Of Impeachment)

Bass is not the first Democrat to say this, Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green said in December that House Democrats could impeach President Trump multiple times. (RELATED: Al Green Says Democrats Could Impeach Trump ‘More Than Once’)

The comments come as House Democrats released two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Trump.